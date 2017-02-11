Husband mourns the death of innocent bystander in Central City shooting

She was an immigrant, a mother and a wife. But most importantly, she was an innocent bystander in Central City when gunfire erupted from a black sedan near her home.

Inside, 37-year-old Norma Perez Lino was trying to avoid the hailstorm of bullets.

“They shoot in the street. She ran from that sofa to the room but the bullet was coming through that hole,” says family friend Elsa Garcia. “It hit her in the back. The bullet never go out.”

Perez-Lino emigrated from Honduras in November after she was apart from her husband, Herman Sabio, for nearly nine years.

Sabio speaks little English, but family friend Elsa Garcia helped translate for him.

“He cried all night. All night. Stayed over here. I slept with him. A couple of people were sleeping here. We did not want to leave,” says Garcia.

Perez-Lino leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter. She is the reason she left Honduras. Sabio says they came to America to protect their daughter from the threat of rape in their home country.

“For coming over here for work and for a better life. We don’t go anywhere. We don’t do nothing. We only come here for work. That’s it.”

Friends and family gathered Saturday to comfort Sabio. His grief, still raw. After 14 years of marriage. Nine of them a world apart, Sabio still hasn’t come to grips with the agonizing new reality without his wife.

“He’s doing the best he can from bringing the family over here,” says Garcia translating for Sabio. “The first time they met after nine years, he met her at the Greyhound. Oh, he cried. He cried because he was happy. Now her cries because she died. He didn’t believe that because he think she’s at the grocery and she’ll come back later.”

Now, Sabio has the ugly reminder, bullet holes in his wall and siding, as he tries to move on and provide for his daughter. His wife will never know.

“What am I supposed to do now? I only care for my daughter. She has a broken heart, but all he can do now, that’s the life. Now, he’ll stay with his daughter and give her the best he can.”

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

