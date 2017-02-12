Security guard shot during attempted armed robbery

Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
The Saints don’t show any bias when it comes to where and how they acquire potential contributors to their secondary. Arthur Maulet could be the next undrafted player to land a key role with the black and gold.more>>
The Saints don’t show any bias when it comes to where and how they acquire potential contributors to their secondary. Arthur Maulet could be the next undrafted player to land a key role with the black and gold.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead.more>>
Warm and dry conditions will continue through mid-week, then an early summer-like pattern will take hold with humidity on the rise.more>>
Warm and dry conditions will continue through mid-week, then an early summer-like pattern will take hold with humidity on the rise.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.more>>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.more>>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.more>>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.more>>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.more>>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.more>>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...more>>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...more>>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.more>>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.more>>
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.more>>
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>