Security guard shot during attempted armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a shooting in Algiers.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in 3700 block of General DeGualle Drive.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was working security at the Daiquiri Place when an unknown man walked up to him with a gun and demanded money. The two men then exchanged gunfire and the 29-year-old man was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in good condition.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

