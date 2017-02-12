Residents affected by tornadoes can now register with FEMA

Residents who were affected by Tuesday’s tornadoes can now begin to register for FEMA benefits.

Those residents who are eligible for disaster benefits in Livingston and Orleans Parishes will be able to apply for temporary housing, home repairs and for other disaster related needs such as medical and dental expenses.

In order to receive federal disaster aid, residents have to first register with FEMA. If you are currently registered with another disaster-relief organization, you will still have to register with FEMA.

Residents are reminded that they can register with FEMA whether they have insurance or not. FEMA will not match insurance benefits but they can provide assistance to those who are underinsured.

When registering with FEMA, residents must register with the name on their Social Security cards. During registration you will be required to provide the following:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Insurance coverage information

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can get mail

Bank account and routing numbers if you prefer direct deposit of any financial assistance

FEMA announced Sunday evening that a disaster recovery center will be opening on Monday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Beginning Tuesday the center will return to its normal 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. schedule until further notice with the exception of Sundays when the hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The center is located at the East New Orleans Public Library located at 5641 Read Blvd. In addition to FEMA, representatives with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the U.S. Small Business Administration will join volunteer groups and other agencies at the disaster recovery center. They will help answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses and also assist tornado survivors with applying for federal disaster assistance.

There are two other ways to register with FEMA. You can visit their website www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call at 1-800-621-3362.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.