Nicondra: Cold front approaching

We have a few clouds around this afternoon, but overall it's a fairly nice day. Sunday evening a weak cold front moves into the region bringing an opportunity for shower or two. Models keep us mostly dry and while we have plenty of moisture there isn't much upper support to go with the front so not too much in the way of real measurable rain.

Monday will be slightly cooler behind the front with clouds to start. Look for temperatures to drop about 10 degrees and winds to become more brisk.

Valentine's Day on Tuesday doesn't look too bad either. We will start to prepare for another storm system to approach, but the day should stay mostly dry with some sun peeking through the clouds. Rain should stay at a minimum into the overnight with the stormy conditions holding off until the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday with a low pressure system moving through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning with the main energy from the approaching low moving in between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. right now. We will have to monitor closely over the next couple of days as the track of the surface low and it's timing with the upper energy will be key in the amount and strength of thunderstorms.

Once the storm is past, the rest of the week will bring more sun and cooler conditions. Keeping a close eye on next weekend as we slide into the big Carnival stretch. There are a few showers in the forecast right now, but fingers crossed so far it looks like we may be able to avoid any major washouts. We will be updating in detail as the days near.

You can check out current conditions where you are and updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center will come straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.