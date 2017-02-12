FEMA: Disaster recovery center opening in Orleans Parish to assist tornado victims

FEMA announced Sunday evening that a disaster recovery center will be opening to provide assistance for victims of the recent tornadoes. The center will be open on Monday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Beginning Tuesday the center will begin its normal 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday schedule until further notice. On Sundays the hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The center is located at the East New Orleans Public Library located at 5641 Read Blvd. In addition to FEMA, representatives with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the U.S. Small Business Administration will join volunteer groups and other agencies at the disaster recovery center. They will help answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses and also assist tornado survivors with applying for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA officials remind victims that they do not need to visit the center to register for and receive federal assistance. Officials say that the victims should register with FEMA prior to visiting the recovery center, if possible.

