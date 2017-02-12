Tulane falls at South Florida

Tulane fought hard for all 40 minutes but couldn’t edge past No. 22/23 USF, falling 66-56 on Sunday. Trailing by 13 points in the second quarter, the Green Wave (15-10, 6-6) rallied to cut the deficit to one point early in the third, and again cut a 13-point disadvantage to six points in the fourth, but ultimately couldn’t keep the momentum rolling to get the win over the Bulls (20-4, 9-2).

Kolby Morgan earned her second straight double-double, and third in five games, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Leslie Vorpahl followed right behind with 19 points and five assists.

“I thought we really battled defensively,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “We pressed more than what we have in a long time and really got USF out of swing, but a couple plays here and there cost us. I thought Caylah Cruickshank did a great job in the starting lineup today and put a lot of pressure on them with her.”

Up next, the Green Wave will try to secure a season sweep of Cincinnati when they host the Bearcats on Wednesday.

