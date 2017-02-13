NOPD: Man shot Sunday in Algiers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man shot Sunday in Algiers

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting in Algiers.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Tullis Drive.

Initial police reports show one man was shot.

There is no further information currently available.

