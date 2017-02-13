Your Weather Authority: Front brings a slightly cooler Monday

Slightly cooler conditions Monday due to a front that moved through overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight, lows will fall to the upper 40s on the north shore and mid-50s on the south shore.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s Tuesday mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain during the day.

Tuesday night, stronger storms are expected to cross the area, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe storms.

Heavy downpours, strong winds, and an isolated hail storm or tornado cannot be ruled out.

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly air will linger behind the front on Wednesday, but plan for sunshine and highs in the 60s to close out the week.

