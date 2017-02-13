Happening Today: Disaster recovery center opens in New Orleans East

A massive tornado ripped through parts of New Orleans. (Source: FOX 8 Viewer)

A disaster recovery center is opening Monday in New Orleans East, serving as a one-stop assistance shop for tornado victims.

Many in New Orleans East have been asking where to go for help after tornadoes ripped through the area last week.

The opening of a recovery center will help answer some those questions.

The center is located at the East New Orleans Public Library located at 5641 Read Boulevard.

In addition to FEMA, representatives with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the U.S. Small Business Administration will join volunteer groups and other agencies at the disaster recovery center.

They will help answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses and assist tornado survivors with applying for federal disaster assistance.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for Orleans Parish.

That means tornado victims are eligible for individual help from FEMA.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

As residents receive that help Monday, over the weekend, volunteers descended on the area, to provide help clearing debris and gutting homes.

The recovery center will be open at the library on Read Boulevard from 1-6 p.m.

Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will start Tuesday.

