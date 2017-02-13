Officials: Phillips 66 pipeline fire is out

The fire at a Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis is out, according to St. Charles Parish officials.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday the fire is out but crews are still purging the line to make sure the area is "gas safe."

Tristan Babin, Public Information Officer for St. Charles Parish said the purging will take a few hours.

No one has been up close to the pipe as of now.

Over the weekend, the worker who died in the accident was identified as Josh Helms of Thibodaux.

Helms worked on pipelines for eight years before joining Phillips 66 when it acquired the River Parish system in November.

One contract worker remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

