NOPD investigating two armed robberies

New Orleans police are investigating two separate armed robberies.

The first robbery happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of St. Roch Avenue.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told police she was approached by five black male juveniles.

One of the juveniles brandished a handgun and took the victim’s wallet out of her purse.

The suspect took $147 out of the wallet and threw it down.

The juveniles then fled the scene.

The next robbery happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, told police he was approached by a man who demanded his backpack.

The victim refused.

The man pulled a gun from his pants and another man appeared and pointed a gun at the victim’s head.

The victim handed over his backpack and a cell phone and the men fled the scene.

