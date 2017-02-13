NOPD investigates Lakeview theft

The New Orleans police department searches for a thief in the Lakeview Neighborhood.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 6100 block of Milne Boulevard on Friday.

A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing the victim's 5x7 enclosed trailer.

The footage shows the man backing up his Chevrolet truck to the trailer and driving off.

The person is described as black man wearing a dark hoodie.

If you have any information on the theft contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

