VIDEO: Thief steals phone from under a sleeping man's head in hospital

It seems you're not safe anywhere these days, not even a hospital waiting room. The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a theft suspect who preyed n a man who fell asleep on a sofa in the waiting room.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, February 11, 2017, at approximately 4:42 a.m. Surveillance video captured an unknown male stealing an iPhone 6 Plus from underneath the head of a sleeping man.

Police say the victim was asleep inside University Medical Center with his phone tucked slightly underneath his head. On video, the suspect can be seen coming into the waiting area and using the guest phone while looking at the victim several times. The suspect then gets up and walks around, looking down the hallways before approaching the victim and taking his cellphone.

Links to the video footage are available here: https://youtu.be/4KA1TatbuOI, https://youtu.be/5tPH95TxAQc

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact any First District detective at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

