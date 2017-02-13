Suspected looters caught red-handed at tornado-damaged home

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly pulled a trailer alongside a tornado-damaged house and attempted to load it up with stolen goods. The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Oliver Johnson and 31-year-old Rashad Brown. Police say the pair took lawn equipment, tools, appliances and other property from a home in the 11000 block of Prentiss Drive. The house had been damaged in last week's EF3 tornado that tore through an area of New Orleans east.

Seventh District Sergeant Charles Love says the property owner arrived home on Sunday and found many of his belongings missing. All of the stolen loot was found stacked on a trailer. Two men with the trailer, identified as Johnson and Brown were both taken into custody. Police say they've been charged with looting during a natural disaster, possession of stolen property and criminal trespass.

If you have any information about this incident please contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

