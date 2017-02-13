NOPD search for Elmira Street car thief

The NOPD needs help finding a suspected car thief.

According to a police report, it happened about 5:30 yesterday morning in the 600 block of Elmira street in Algiers.

Home surveillance video shows an unknown subject entering the victim’s vehicle and driving away from the location, then just one hour later, returns the vehicle from where it was stolen.

The victim told police that the keys to the vehicle were lost and the victim believes the thief stole and returned the vehicle on several occasions.

Anyone with information that could help police call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.