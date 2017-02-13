Listeria concerns prompt cheese recall

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the recalled cheeses. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Cheese lovers need to check their refrigerators for products that may be contaminated with listeria.

The source of possible contamination is a supplier for Sargento and Sara Lee. So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the recalled cheeses. Both companies are recalling products out of what they call an "abundance of caution."

You can take the recalled cheese back to the store where it was purchased for a credit.

Click here for link to a list of recalled Sargento products. Click here for a link to a list of recalled Sara Lee products.

