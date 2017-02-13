FOX 8 and partners raise over $132K for tornado victims

As of Monday morning, FOX 8, iHeart Radio, The Salvation Army, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation has helped raise over $132,000 in donations and food for tornado victims.

In response to the tornadoes that struck the New Orleans area, Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) and his Trombone Shorty Foundation are partnering with the Greater New Orleans Foundation and its Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund. Proceeds from this fund will support nonprofit organizations in the Greater New Orleans area providing assistance to families who have suffered from the disaster. Visit https://www.gnof.org/helping-our-neighbors-tornado-relief-fund to donate.

“After seeing the damage caused to my hometown while away on tour, I wanted to act quickly to help my friends, family and community,” said Troy Andrews. “So my foundation and I, along with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, are urging others to join us in getting relief to those families affected. We will match every dollar donated to the Helping Our Neighbors Fund, up to $50,000, from now through Sunday night.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation will utilize grants from the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund to support effective, experienced nonprofits providing care for people with emergency needs and will determine the best way to support their crucial efforts and provide quick responses.

“We are honored that, based on our experience in responding to hurricanes, the Gulf Coast oil spill and other disasters, Troy has decided to partner with the Greater New Orleans Foundation,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Learn more about donating here!

