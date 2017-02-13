QB Brandon Harris transferring from LSU

Brandon Harris is transferring from LSU, he announced Monday. Harris made the announcement on his twitter page.

"After consulting with Coach O and family, I've decided the best decision for me and my future is to transfer away from LSU. Coach O has given me a FULL release. I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education and playing career next season. To my teammates who I shared a bond with it's been fun & special, I look forward to cheering you guys on next season. Lastly, I'll like to thank anyone who has impacted me over the last three years I'm forever and can't thank you enough, " Harris tweeted.

Harris lost his job to Danny Etling in the first quarter of LSU's second game last season. He started every game his sophomore year and finished with 2165 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

LSU currently has Etling, Lindsey Scott and Justin McMillan. Incoming freshman Lowell Narcisse has already enrolled this spring. Fellow quarterback recruit, Myles Brennan, will arrive in the summer.

