FEMA opens disaster assistance center in N.O. East

On Monday FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in the heart of the area affected by last week’s tornado.

Workers at the center located at the East New Orleans Regional Library on Read Boulevard will help tornado victims apply for relief from the federal government.

The center opened at 1 p.m. and residents started lining up early. Representatives from the governor’s Office of Homeland Security, FEMA and other groups are assisting victims at the center.

The workers are helping victims with disaster assistance and low-interest loans.

To apply, residents need to have their Social Security number, the address of the damaged home or apartment, a description of the damage, information about insurance coverage, a current telephone number, an address where they can receive mail, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of financial assistance

Some residents say the process is slower than they would like.

“I feel like something should be done faster than what they're doing now,” said Kisha Brown. It's a bunch of confusion. Everybody is in line, and all they’re telling you is they’re going to call you. ‘Go fill out this and we're going to call you.’”

The center closes tonight at 6 p.m. and will open back up Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FEMA urges residents to register online or through its phone helpline at 1-800-621-3362 before coming to the center.

