Local businesses helping New Orleans East residents affected by tornado

Several businesses in New Orleans East lend a helping hand to neighboring businesses hit by the tornado last week.

Anytime Fitness is offering free workout sessions to victims as well as allowing them to shower for free.

Exhealth of New Orleans East is also offering free counseling services. Both companies along with many others in the area gave out much needed supplies at Joe Brown Park to show their support. Free services will last as long as their needed.

To get in contact with Exhealth New Orleans East, call 504-620-0500. The business is located at 9900 Lake Forest Blvd.

For more information on Anytime Fitness, you can visit the business at 5941 Bullard Avenue or call 504-244-0088.

