NOPD: Customer who killed gunman during robbery won't face charges

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A customer who shot and killed a gunman Friday during the armed robbery of a store in the River Gardens neighborhood will not face charges, according to an NOPD spokeswoman.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of St. Andrew Street. They said the gunman herded everyone to the back of the T-Mobile store, and as he was going through the safe, an armed customer opened fire, killing him.

The NOPD said the investigation is ongoing.

