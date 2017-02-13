Woman says she was raped but says her attacker hasn't been arrested

A New Orleans woman said she was raped more than four months ago, but the man who attacked her hasn't been arrested.

Kristen Crain doesn't want any other woman to have to go through what she said happened to her. That's why she wanted to show her face and use her name for this interview.

"I went to the hospital and the exam was really long," she said. "I was very lucky to have two of my friends there to hold me and help me through it."

Crain said she reported it to New Orleans police, went to the hospital to have a rape kit done, identified her alleged attacker from a photo lineup and even showed a detective where he lives. But no arrest has been made.

"If I had been beaten on the outside, something would have already happened. Maybe they would have picked him up that night," Crain said.

Crain said it happened Oct. 9, 2016. She and the man started their night an an Irish Channel bar, then ended up talking on his porch because he lived nearby.

"He told me he never assumes that anything is going to happen with any girl, so it just kind of felt that I could let my guard down for a minute. As we talked, he got drunker," she said. "I knew that I didn't want to make him angry, but I sent my GPS coordinates to my friend just in case."

"It just got really,really weird so as scared as I was, I just kind of felt like he wasn't going to hurt me if I didn't make him angry, so I tried not to say no until he got really violent, and then I screamed no. I begged; he didn't listen," Crain said.

Crain said after she was raped, he attacker fell asleep, giving her a chance to escape. In an effort to warn other women, Crain turned to social media, posting about what happened and naming the man. We reached out to Crain's alleged attacker through his Facebook page, but he has not gotten back to us. We are not identifying him because he hasn't been arrested.

We also reached out to the NOPD about this case. They said evidence was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis and they're awaiting the results. The Department said the evidence is crucial in this and all investigations in order to move forward.

"To everyone who is reaching out to me just because they have had this sort of experience before, the hopelessness that, like, nobody wants to help them and the fact that it happens in the first place, I just want to tell them that it's not their fault, because I've had to tell that to so many people already," Crain said.

We requested an on-camera interview with police but were told the incident is still under active investigation and they cannot publicly discuss those details.

