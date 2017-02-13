Archdiocese of N.O. names new superintendent of schools

New Orleans area catholic schools will have a new leader within months.

The Archdiocese announced Feb. 13 Raenell Billiot Houston will become the next superintendent. "She brings with her the professional experience and expertise necessary to lead our schools, blended with her vision and desire to make our schools Christ-centered communities of diversity where we strive not only for academic excellence but to form our young people in the faith," said Archbishop Gregory Aymond. "She is a woman of strong faith and family and is well prepared to lead our school family."

As associate superintendent, Houston managed the standardized testing process. She has experience teaching elementary, middle school and university level classes.

Houston will replace Jan Lancaster, who is stepping down June 30.

