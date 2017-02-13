Archdiocese of N.O. names new superintendent of schools

As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.more>>
Kenisha Martin lost her 16-year-old daughter, Kaylan Ward, nearly two years ago, and Martin’s heart is broken. Police found Kaylan’s body on the I-10 overpass near Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East on June 4, 2015. It took the coroner’s office four days to identify her body because she had been run over so many times by cars on the interstate.more>>
New information involving the cost to remove the confederate-era monuments. And, we had tough questions for the City about why two of the removed statues are now sitting in a City lot and not in a warehouse like the Mayor's Office said they would be.more>>
In just a couple weeks, a Plaquemines Parish family will make the long trek to Germany to attend a wedding. It's not technically for a family member, but a German cop who an LSU student now considers her “blood brother."more>>
Women's rights advocates are growing tired of their efforts failing in the state legislature.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.more>>
