NOPD: One man shot on Athis Street

A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...