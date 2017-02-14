NOPD: One man shot on Athis Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The NOPD is investigating a Monday night Gentilly shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Athis Street.

Initial police reports show a man was shot in the ankle and pelvis.

No further information is currently available.

