Your Weather Authority: Strong storms are heading to the area

No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...more>>
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says as the SUV crossed the Tracks, a wheel came free from the leaving it stranded and partially blocking the tracks.more>>
Thursday the Army Corps of Engineers will test the Bonnet Carre Spillway to make sure it’s ready in case the need arises.more>>
More humid conditions have moved in and will stick around through the weekend.more>>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.more>>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.more>>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
