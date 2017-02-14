Your Weather Authority: Strong storms are heading to the area

A storm system over Texas is heading this direction today. There is a chance for strong storms, but not until late Tuesday evening.

Most of the day will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. The best chance for rain and storms will be after 5 p.m. until around midnight.

By Wednesday, it will turn drier and cooler. Some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain will see temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and Friday mornings.

A weak disturbance over the Gulf may bring a few stray showers late Friday and Saturday. It shouldn't be too disruptive for parade goers.

A much stronger storm could bring another round of rain and storms by late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

