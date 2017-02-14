Coroner: 'Blunt force injuries' ruled the cause of death after fall from hotel window

The man who fell to his death from the DoubleTree Hotel Saturday morning died of “blunt force injuries,” according to a statement released by Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse.

Cole D. Whaley, 20, a student and the University of Southern Mississippi, died early Saturday morning when he fell from the 11th floor of the hotel located in the 300 block of Canal Street.

“According to NOPD reports, the decedent fell through a closed 11th story hotel window and landed on the ground in an outdoor area located on the 4th floor near the hotel's pool.

“Findings from the autopsy performed by my office on Mr. Whaley reveal injuries consistent with reported circumstances including multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage,” Rouse said in a statement releasing the autopsy results.

The preliminary cause of death is classified as “blunt force injuries.” The final cause of death remains under investigation, pending toxicology results.

Whaley, from Mobile, Ala., was an honors student and a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

