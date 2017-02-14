Warrant: Car dealership dissed by deceitful doings

Two men are accused of skimming money from a New Orleans car dealership. (Source: Pablo | Buffer)

Two employees of Premier Honda are arrested, accused of stealing cash down payments for vehicles.

Police arrested Bryan Ashley Collins, 47, and Lawrence ‘Mike’ Thornton, 46, last month.

Collins was the general manager of the car dealership in New Orleans East and Thornton was the finance manager. FOX 8 has obtained the arrest warrant for both Collins and Thornton.

According to the warrant, Troy Duhon of the Premier Automotive Group notified an investigator about a theft.

The warrant states, "Mr. Collins told Mr. Duhon he had taken money on several car deals with Lawrence ‘Mike’ Thornton. Mr. Collins then went on to list numerous car deals from memory."

The two were allegedly able to collect down payments, and then use new money to put on the older deals they made so that the car deals could then be processed through the system.

Thornton is booked with theft of money valued at $65,000 or more. He’s been released on a $35,000 bond.

Collins is booked with theft of money valued at $40,000 or more.

