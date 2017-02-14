Harry Connick Jr. has a unique way to salute his wife on Valentine's Day

On Harry Connick, Jr's. Valentine's day show, Harry puts his better half to work in the kitchen set. Cameras roll as the couple's chemistry leaps off the screen.

"One of our kids is a vegan right now," Connick said. "That's a nightmare," said his wife Jill Goodacre as she prepared to make lentil soup.

Harry and Jill have been married for more than 20 years and are the parents of three daughters. They have a love affair that has stood the test of time.

"A ton of garlic, you have to have garlic," she said.

Harry replied it's not good for date night. Jill had a quick retort.

"We're both eating it," she said.

On a recent visit to New Orleans, Connick talked about his relationship with his better half.

"You know Jill and I love each other but we are not Valentine's Day people. We're not really a chocolate and flowers kind of couple," Connick said. "I don't want to blow anybody's vision of what they think I might do."

But, on the show, he serenaded Jill with a song he wrote just for her called "One Fine Thing."

"It was 27 years ago this month in February of 1990 when I met the greatest friend, the greatest woman I ever met before," Connick said.

"You're the sunrise: You're heaven. You're the reason that God rested on Day 7," he crooned. "You're one, fine, thing."

He walked to Jill in the audience to finish the song. Even after all these years, she blushed.

On Valentines Day, Connick says they'll probably take their daughters to dinner.

He says Jill is probably over the singing by now anyway.

