Former Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon joins LSU staff as consultant

Greg McMahon didn't have to go far to find his next coaching stop. A source confirmed to FOX 8 sports that McMahon has joined Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU as a special teams consultant.

McMahon was fired after the 2016 season by Sean Payton after the Saints special teams were a disaster for much of the year.

The Tigers have yet to name a permanent replacement for Bradley Daley Peveto. With the addition of Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph last week, LSU has filled out their alotted full-time assistant coaching staff.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.