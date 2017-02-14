Former Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon joins LSU s - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Former Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon joins LSU staff as consultant

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
(Michael DeMocker Nola.com/ Times Picayune) Greg McMahon has joined LSU's staff as special teams consultant (Michael DeMocker Nola.com/ Times Picayune) Greg McMahon has joined LSU's staff as special teams consultant
Greg McMahon didn't have to go far to find his next coaching stop. A source confirmed to FOX 8 sports that McMahon has joined Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU as a special teams consultant. 

McMahon was fired after the 2016 season by Sean Payton after the Saints special teams were a disaster for much of the year. 

The Tigers have yet to name a permanent replacement for Bradley Daley Peveto. With the addition of Tommie Robinson and Mickey Joseph last week, LSU has filled out their alotted full-time assistant coaching staff.

