Your Weather Authority: Tornado watches issued in western Louisiana

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Tornado watches have been issued to the west. The area is under a higher risk for severe storms.

The watch, in effect until 3 p.m., covers Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Natchitoches, Sabine, Vermilion, and  Vernon parishes

Storms could hit the metro New Orleans area area between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Severe risk elevated to Slight for the entire region. The system isn't currently strong, but daytime heating is making the atmosphere more unstable.

