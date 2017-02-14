Newman girls' soccer rolling through playoffs despite disallowed goal

The Newman girls' soccer team used their first round bye in the LHSAA Division IV playoffs to rest up, and they've hit the ground running with victories by the score of 2-0 and 7-1 against Haynes and Catholic-New Iberia, respectively.

Monday's win over Catholic-NI could have been even more impressive if a first half midfield strike from senior defender Marguerite Walk had been ruled a goal. Instead, the match referee ruled an offside on an attacker away from the ball.

The fourth-seeded Greenies are now set to face top-seeded Ascension Episcopal in the semifinals.

