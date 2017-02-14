David: Severe weather threat Tuesday night

Rain and a few storms are moving in from the west Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. There is only a slight chance for one or two strong to severe storms. The rain will move out of the area after midnight if not a little sooner.

By Wednesday, it will turn drier and cooler. In fact some 30's are expected for Thursday and Friday mornings north of the lake.

A weak disturbance over the Gulf may bring some rain by Friday afternoon and evening. It remains to be seen how widespread and heavy the rain will be but the trends indicate the heaviest rain staying at the coast. So right now it doesn't look too disruptive for parade goers. A much stronger storm could bring another round of rain and storms by Tuesday of next week.

-David Bernard

