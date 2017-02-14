LSU Vet School: Don't share your Valentine's Day treats with your pets

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine reminds pet owners, no matter how much you love your fur babies, don't share human Valentine's treats with them because it could make them sick.

Below are warnings from LSU SVM about the hazards:

"Chocolate is very toxic to pets and can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and neurologic disease including vomiting, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, overexcitation, and seizures. Because the required treatment for chocolate consumption can be expensive, you should limit the risk of exposure in the home environment, as well as keeping candy wrappers out of reach for pets.

Xylitol is a sweetener often found in sugar-free candies, gum, breath mints and children's medications that is toxic for pets, especially dogs. If ingested, it may cause vomiting, loss of coordination and seizures.

Opening a bottle of champagne is common among people celebrating Valentine's Day, but alcohol consumption for pets can cause vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and more.

Caution should be used when choosing and displaying flowers for your loved ones. Lilies should be kept away from cats. If ingested, varietals such as Tiger Lilies and Easter Lilies may cause feline acute kidney failure in other cats. Other types of lilies, including Peace Lilies and Calla Lilies, cause gastric and oral irritation, and vomiting if ingested. Even roses are hazardous. The thorns may cause an upset stomach and difficultly defecating.

Care should be taken with wrapped gifts, especially small items that are easy to swallow. Bows, ribbons and other adornments can be enticing to pets, as well as dangerous if ingested."

If you think your pet ate something harmful, you're urged to call your veterinarian immediately.

