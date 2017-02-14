Developers make offers to buy N.O. East Six Flags site

The Industrial Development Board's attorney says a $3.26 million bid from a group proposing the return of a Jazzland amusement park is legitimate. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

People tasked with settling a plan to overhaul the old Six Flags site in New Orleans East call only one offer to buy the land good.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times Picayune, the Industrial Development Board got three offers Feb. 14 to buy the site. The board's attorney says a $3.26 million bid from a group proposing the return of a Jazzland amusement park is legitimate.

An offer of $4.55 million came from a developer pitching an amusement park and "city within a city." A $5.5 million dollar offer came from a developer who did not disclose details of plans for the site.

The board plans to review offers over the next month and make a final recommendation at its March meeting.

