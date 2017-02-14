Body pulled from water under Green Bridge

Police have pulled a male's body from the water under the Green Bridge in the Seventh District.

The incident was dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Paris Road.

The unidentified man was pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway near 3699 Paris Road.

The body was turned over to the New Orleans Police Department and will then go the Orleans Parish Coroner's office.

No additional information was available.

