David: Cold front by morning

Drier conditions will build into the area overnight. A cold front will arrive by morning. Clouds will linger for the morning hours with gradual clearing from north to south.

It will be quite chilly by Thursday morning. In fact some 30's are expected on the North Shore.

A weak disturbance over the Gulf may bring some rain by Friday afternoon and evening. It remains to be seen how widespread and heavy the rain will be but the trends indicate the heaviest rain staying at the coast. So right now it doesn't look too disruptive for parade goers.

Dry parade weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

A much stronger storm could bring another round of rain and storms by Tuesday of next week.

You can check out current conditions where you are and get updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.