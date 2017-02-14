Intruders exchange gunfire with Harvey woman in home

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for two men who forced their way into a home and exchanged gunfire with a resident on Tattersall Drive in Harvey.

Investigators say a man and woman were inside the house when the two unidentified, armed men forced their way inside a little before 8:00 a.m. on February 9.

The man told deputies the men confronted them in what he thought was an attempt to rob them.

At some point, the woman armed herself and exchanged gunfire with the intruders.

A bullet hit her in the arm. She was treated for her injury and released.

Investigators do not know if either of the intruders were wounded. Both fled the house without taking anything.

Detectives released surveillance images of the two men.

JPSO asks anyone with information that might help identify the men to contact Detective Gary Kessel, Jr at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.