New Orleanian pleads guilty to West Bank bank robberies

U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that Eric Mallory, age 34, of New Orleans, pled guilty today to a two-count indictment charging him with bank robbery.



According to court documents, on July 27, 2016, Mallory entered the Capital One Bank located at 1867 Barataria Boulevard in Marrero, and approached a teller with a note demanding money. The teller gave Mallory $2,798. On September 22, 2016, Mallory entered the Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, located at 737 Terry Parkway, Gretna, and approached a teller with a demand note. He then approached a second teller and demanded money. In total, Mallory obtained $7,882 from Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.



Mallory faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine of $250,000, three years supervised release after imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment as to each count. U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle set sentencing for May 3, 2017.

