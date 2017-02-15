Your Weather Authority: A chilly, windy Wednesday ahead

Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.more>>
City crews are tearing up turf and scouting the top of the Robert E. Lee monument in a cherry-picker preparing to take it down.more>>
As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.more>>
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.more>>
Removal is expected to begin around 9 a.m. and last until approximately 5 p.m.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.more>>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.more>>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.more>>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.more>>
