Your Weather Authority: A chilly, windy Wednesday ahead

Chilly and windy conditions have arrived in the wake of a front that pushed through overnight.

Plan for cloudy skies to linger through the morning, then gradual clearing during the afternoon.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s all day.

It will be quite chilly by Thursday morning with some 30s on the north shore and mid to upper 40s on the south shore. Sun will dominate for the remainder of the day and highs in the low 60s.

Friday will be mild with building cloud cover. A weak disturbance over the Gulf may bring some rain by Friday evening or overnight.

The weather doesn’t look to be too disruptive for parading with the heaviest rain closer to the coast.

Warmer and drier parade weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive by Tuesday of next week.

