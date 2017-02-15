Happening Today: Shelter for tornado victims closing

A shelter for New Orleans tornado victims is closing Wednesday morning.

People who are still staying at the Joe Brown Recreation Center shelter have until 10 a.m. Wednesday before the city clears it out.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says contractors and city crews have already collected 3900 tons of debris from the areas hit by last week’s tornadoes.

Landrieu also said Entergy has restored electricity to homes able to receive power.

Residents can begin receiving federal assistance for temporary housing, home repairs and any medical or dental needs after the storm.

Landrieu hopes residents will do their part to meet a timeline to get the area cleared of debris.

“We expect to make two more passes and set a very aggressive goal to get debris removal done in the next 30 days or less,” Landrieu said. “This is going to require a lot of cooperation from the folks who are out there and hopefully with the volunteers, but we have got to work hard to make sure this gets done sooner rather than later.”

FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the East New Orleans Public Library on Read Boulevard.

