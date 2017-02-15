Salvation Army delivering over 18,000 pounds of food to tornado victims

As a result of generous donations, The Salvation Army is now delivering 520 boxes of food to tornado victims.

At an average weight of 35 pounds per box, more than 18,000 pounds of food will make its way to residents hit by last week’s tornadoes.

The Salvation Army says it still needs to pick up donations from five New Orleans area Winn-Dixie locations meaning the total is certain to grow through the rest of this week.

In addition to the food donations collected during the drive, Fox 8 and our partners at I-Heart Media, The Salvation Army, Winn-Dixie and the Greater New Orleans Foundation raised more than $132,000 for tornado victims.

It's not too late to help.

Those interested in making a donation can do so by clicking here or my calling 504-598-4663.

