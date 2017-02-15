After Further Review: Breaking down the market for Nick Fairley

Tulane started strong and finished strong but it's the middle part that they didn't get quite right in their series opener at Memphis Thursday night.more>>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange limited ninth-ranked Mississippi State to one run in seven innings Thursday night to lead No. 5 LSU to a 3-1 victory at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
Senior Cole Stapler tossed his first career shutout as the Nicholls State blanked Central Arkansas, 5-0, Thursday night at Bear Stadium.more>>
Destin Hood homered and doubled to back six strong innings from Stephen Fife, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes salvaged the series finale from the Salt Lake Bees, 4-2 on Thursday night.more>>
Seton Hall took advantage of Southeastern errors Thursday to build an early lead, and pull away late, in a 16-3 non-conference win over the Lions.more>>
