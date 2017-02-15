N.O. area semifinalists in running to win oscars of the culinary world

Finalists will be named next month. Winners will be announced in May. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

More than a dozen New Orleans area chefs and restaurants have a shot at winning oscars of the culinary world this year.

Among those named semifinalists today for awards from the James Beard foundation is Herbsaint's Donald Link. He's up for outstanding chef. The Lower Garden District's Turkey and the Wolf is in the running to be named best new restaurant.

Click here for a list of all semifinalists in our area.

