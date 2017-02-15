Police: Man found shot to death in Laplace

St. John the Baptist Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Laplace that left one man dead. The incident occurred Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Frisco Drive.

Police say that at 8:30 a.m., officers and EMT's were dispatched to a call of a man, later identified as 29-year-old Andrew Jasmine of Laplace, not breathing. When they arrived on scene, emergency crews learned that Jasmine was shot multiple times. EMT's administered aid to Jasmine but he was unresponsive. The coroner's office pronounced Jasmine dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident continues. If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, St. John Sheriff's Office at 985-652-6338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

