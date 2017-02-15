Police: Man found shot to death in Laplace

As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.more>>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.more>>
FOX 8 captured video of several offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth being hauled away in handcuffs Friday morning.more>>
FOX 8 captured video of several offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth being hauled away in handcuffs Friday morning.more>>
Plaquemines Parish cites concerns about potential damage to a levee that breached last yearmore>>
Plaquemines Parish cites concerns about potential damage to a levee that breached last year.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.more>>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.more>>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.more>>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.more>>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.more>>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.more>>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.more>>
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.more>>
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.more>>