STPSO: Man busted with baby bottle of 'purple drank'

The St. Tammany Parish Highway Enforcement Unit arrested a Florida man for having a baby bottle full of “purple drank," otherwise known as promethazine codeine.

Ernest Felton II, 23, was stopped for a traffic violation, according to a news release form the St. Tammany sheriff. During the course of the investigation, deputies found a baby bottle inside the vehicle. It contained approximately 4 to 5 ounces of a purple liquid, suspected to be a popular recreational street drug that is actually prescription-strength cough syrup. Felton was booked into the St Tammany Parish Jail for possession of Schedule V CDS and for driving left of center.

Deputies said Felton has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for resisting arrest (2009, Florida), armed robbery (2010, Florida), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2010, Florida) and attempted second-degree murder (2016, Baton Rouge).

