Boil water advisory issued for all of Abita Springs

The Town of Abita Springs has experienced a loss of water pressure due to a water main break on Haynes Avenue.

As a precaution, a boil water advisory is effective immediately for the entire Town of Abita Springs.

All consumers should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Town of Abita Springs will rescind the advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that the water sample collected from the water supply system is shown to be safe. The results of the water testing will take about 24 hours and will be posted on the Town of Abita Springs website. Those with questions are asked to call (985) 892-0711.

