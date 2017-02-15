Worried you were duped our of car down payment? Premier Honda sets up hotline

Two employees of Premier Honda are arrested, accused of stealing cash down payments for vehicles.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
