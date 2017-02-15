Man found shot to death in 7th Ward

A man was found shot to death Wednesday in the Seventh Ward.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Touro Street at about 7:40 p.m., where they found a 31-year-old black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Ryan Aucoin at (504) 658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

