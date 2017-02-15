Man found shot to death in 7th Ward

Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
