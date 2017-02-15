Pelicans survive late comeback to win in Memphis

The Pelicans head into the All-Star Break on a two-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, 95-91.

Solomon Hill paced the visitors early with 14 points by halftime and the Pels led by as much as 18 in the third quarter before the Grizzlies mounted a comeback. Anthony Davis' fade away jumper with :38 left put his team up 94-91 and subsequent defensive stops closed the game out. Davis finished third on New Orleans in scoring with 18 behind Hill's season-high 23 and Jrue Holiday's 19.

Alvin Gentry's squad finishes their four-game road trip with a 3-1 mark, their first road trip of multiple games that has resulted in a winning record. Overall, they are 23-34 with their next game coming on Thursday, February 23rd against the Rockets.

