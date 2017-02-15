Tulane beats Cincinnati, snaps 3-game losing streak

Tulane (16-10, 7-6) recorded 17 assists on 22 made field goals, while holding Cincinnati (15-10, 6-6) to its fourth-lowest shooting percentage on the season (29.7 percent), en route to a 62-51 victory on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Meredith Schulte shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field to finish with a game-high 14 points, marking her first double-digit scoring performance since Dec. 3. Junior Kolby Morgan earned her third-consecutive double-double with 12 points and a team-best 11 rebounds. In addition, six other Green Wave tacked on three or more points.

“I was happy to see this team share the ball offensively and be able to finish. I think that’s something we have struggled with lately,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “We shot such a high percentage because we took the best shots out there. We took what they gave us. They had a lot of pressure on Kolby (Morgan) so we found other people. Our defense also really shut them down.”

Tulane’s defense led the way with five blocks in the first quarter, ultimately finishing with a season-high eight in the game. As a result, Cincinnati shot 4-of-20 from the field while the Wave built a 13-8 lead after one.

Defensively, the Wave limited Cincinnati’s top scorer Shanice Johnson to eight points below her season average with seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Up next, the Green Wave welcome in a No. 1 UConn Huskies team who boasts a 100-game win streak.

